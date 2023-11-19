The Duck Race started with 2000 numbered ducks being dropped into the Whanganui River off the Dublin Street Bridge.

The Whanganui River was lined again for the eighth annual Duck Race, held on November 11.

It coincided with marking Armistice Day with the 2000 ducks being dropped into the river at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

“We sold hundreds of tickets on the last day when the ducks were dropped into the river,” said Gayna Ryan, operations manager at Jigsaw Whanganui social services agency.

Plumber Dan "walking on water", watching the ducks float down the river.

Jigsaw Whanganui is the charity that receives proceeds from the ticket sales for the race, with $16,970 raised, to be used for supporting parenting programmes and home social work by Jigsaw Whanganui.

Crowds lined the banks of the Whanganui River to watch the progress of the annual Duck Race.

“It was a slow race this year, as the tide had only just turned. It was the first time that Plumber Dan (Daniel Goldsworthy) ‘walked on water’ with a jet pack connected to a jet ski,” said Ryan.

There was no missing the finish line by the Waimarie wharf.

“Everything went very smoothly and people turned out to watch all along the river. There was even a drone photographing the race.

“Jigsaw Whanganui appreciates everyone who bought tickets and turned out on the day to enjoy the 2000 ducks on the river for a fun day.

Plumber Dan scoops up the winning duck on the finish line.

“Plumber Dan and his team have been outstanding, with his original idea and his ongoing support. We are grateful to Te Pou Tupua for allowing us to use the river, and for the support of the sponsors,” she said.

Operation "scoop up the ducks" on the finish line.

Next year there will be a corporate section added to the race, to bring even more fun.