Platinum mines a Sledge Track attraction

Cherry Channon (front) and Charlie Bilby emerge from a vertical shaft to a platinum mine on the Sledge Track. Photo / supplied.

The image of a lone prospector spending 52 years searching for platinum in the foothills of the Tararua near Palmerston North is a romantic one. But it's not quite what it seems.

Hungarian-born Alexander Menesdorffer prospected the area of what is now the Sledge Track between 1875 and 1927, but his visits to two claims totalling 40ha were sporadic.

Platinum was there, proved by specimens submitted by him. Of four separate specimens assayed at different laboratories in Melbourne, three yielded indications of platinum, while the fourth was pronounced as "satisfactory". But that was as far as it went for despite some excitement at Menesdorffer's find, no commercial exploitation ever take place.

Several mines created by Menesdorffer are signposted on the Sledge Track and you can climb on ladders down vertical shafts. The mines add to the track's attraction. A moderate to hard outing, the track is visited frequently by the Wanganui Tramping Club, the last time in September.

The club's weekend programme for January is:

8 or 9 Sat or Sun, Urchin Peak, leader Adrian

14-17 Fri-Mon, Kime Hut, leader Tracey

15 or 16 Sat or Sun, Ruapehu Skyline Walk, leader Cherry

21-24 Fri-Mon, Trains Hut, leader Brian

28-31 Fri-Mon, Tangarakau, leader Dorothy

29 or 30 Sat or Sun, Whakapapaiti Hut, leader Terry

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on January 13 and 27 for the TT1 group and a shorter one for the TT2 group on January 20.

The Wednesday contact is Victoria, phone 027 6888 190, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information contact Terry at 021 262 7066 or visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The club does not hold a meeting in January.