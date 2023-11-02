Some of the plants for sale.

If you love gardening and picking up a bargain, head over to the Tutaenui Hall just north of Marton on Sunday, November 12. Doors open at 1pm and will reveal a hall stacked with shrubs, trees, vegetable plants and stunning perennials from some of Rangitikei’s best gardens.

Bring your own bags, cash only and enjoy a country cuppa too.

So grab a friend and come and support Tutaenui Rural Women as they fundraise annually for proceeds towards their Adna Poppe Bursary, which supports anyone pursuing tertiary education within the Rangitikei Oruoa boundary.

To apply for this Bursary, please contact Dianna Stewart by phone at 063278064.

The Tutaenui Hall is located on Jeffersons Line, just eight minutes north of Marton.

We look forward to sharing our country fellowship.