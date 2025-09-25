In the Heartland era, Whanganui have lost on both occasions they have travelled to the closest away ground of their rival, including 23-17 in 2023 to lose the Pinetree.

But coach Jason Hamlin doesn’t see any need to bring a witch doctor on the team bus to lift a curse.

“It’s just another field - same markings, same dimensions.

“Really, we’re focusing on the job and that’s just dealing with this week, getting a win and keep putting ourselves in that Meads Cup conversation.”

Rather than any dark arts, King Country must still be respected on the field as they could easily have had a 3-3 record after very narrow defeats to Thames Valley and Wairarapa Bush.

And they truly cherish the Pinetree – defending it was their main motivation for victory last year at Cooks Gardens.

“That I can understand – the history of it for them – but again, for us it’s a game we have to win,” said Hamlin.

“We know where we are, what we got to do, and we’ve got to keep making sure... that we don’t take too much notice of where they’re sitting.

“Because there’s no way on God’s green earth [they’re easy] - they’re not that bad a team to be sitting in ninth; we’ve got to mindful of that.

“We do have the value of the Dane Whales and the Doug Horrocks who know how strong that KC group will be.”

The team won’t have lock Matt Ashworth or second-five Ethan Robinson: they are still working through niggling injuries from earlier in the campaign.

“Both of them just didn’t have enough time to rest I’m afraid,” said Hamlin.

“Young Shaun O’Leary gets another starting opportunity and we’re pretty confident in him anyway.”

An injury to reserve lock Ngapuke Patea means Ashworth’s spot goes to Joseph Abernethy for his first start in what will be his seventh Heartland match.

“Mr Abernethy was there [at training], and Mr Abernethy’s got a job to do on Saturday for us,” said Hamlin.

“Samu [Kubunavanua]’s back and ready to go for us as well.”

Taranaki import Matt Picard returns from his head knock and after four games at hooker will start at tighthead prop for the first time.

Sheldon Pakinga returns as utility back reserve, with recent apprentice player Dominic (Joey) Devine on standby.

Although only a two-hour drive from Whanganui, the side will still travel on Friday to be fully rested for Saturday’s 2.30pm kickoff.

Under 18s

Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18’s made a barnstorming finish to their Gordon Noble-Campbell Cup campaign, beating Wellington Māori U18 29-21 in front of a raucous home crowd at Cooks Gardens last Saturday.

Whanganui had a perfect start as No 8 Jahkobe Ahho scored in the corner, converted by fullback Oliver Toohey, and then second-five Johnathan Solomona dotted down after a backline spread following an attacking chip kick.

Wellington hit back with winger Lachie Amner scoring out wide, followed by lock Elijah Faio regathering a kick charge-down to dive across.

First-five Eden Govind kicked one conversion and then three straight penalties for a 21-12 lead after halftime.

Whanganui responded with back-to-back tries - standout centre Mason Henry catching a chip kick to score and then reserve prop Carlos Hay-Martin on the end of some superb offloads for a 24-21 turnaround.

Although reduced to 14 players through a sinbinning, Whanganui got the match-winning try through winger Angus Allpress reaching out to get the ball down at the corner flag.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to lift the Cup as unbeaten table leaders Wairarapa Bush U18 secured a 38-19 victory over Horowhenua-Kapiti U18 in Levin.

The Rivercity Golf Whanganui U18 Girls gave their all at the HYC Development Camp, held at Napier Boys’ High School from Saturday to Monday.

Whanganui took on Manawatu U18 and a strong Wellington Centurions U18, with two 30-minute games on Saturday, followed by training on Sunday and 40-minute matches on Monday.

Whanganui defeated Manawatu 19-12, lost to Centurions 38-0, and then beat Manawatu again 24-0.

“We both joined together to play the Centurions, who are another league above us,” said co-coach Robbie Clark of the last game, as the Wellington girls also won against a combined Manawatu-Whanganui.

“We went to the 17 players, all the girls worked really hard for each other, and they gelled together quickly as a team.”