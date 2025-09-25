Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Pinetree Log on the line as Steelform Whanganui face King Country

Whanganui Chronicle
5 mins to read

Steelform Whanganui's Shaun O'Leary in action against Horowhenua-Kapiti. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Steelform Whanganui's Shaun O'Leary in action against Horowhenua-Kapiti. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Steelform Whanganui. King Country. Taumarunui Domain. 0-2.

There’s a ghost to bury, a Pinetree Log to regain, and a Meads Cup playoff spot to keep alive in the Bunnings Heartland Championship when Whanganui makes the trek up the road to meet their northern

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save