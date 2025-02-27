Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ambulances at Palmerston North Airport in March 2024

A pilot is reported to have minor injuries after a forced landing in Manawatū.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre said they were notified via a personal locator beacon activation about 12.50pm on Thursday after a light plane got into trouble near Glen Oroua, inland from Himatangi Beach.

“It is understood the aircraft conducted a forced landing.

“The pilot was the sole occupant, and initial reports indicate they sustained minor injuries.”

The Manawatū Rescue Helicopter was sent to the location to assist alongside other emergency services.