The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter airlifted a pilot who made a forced landing in a paddock to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter airlifted a pilot who made a forced landing in a paddock to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority says a pilot carried out a forced landing in a paddock in rural Manawatū on Thursday because of a “significant fuel leak”.

The forced landing injured the pilot who was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment.

A CAA spokesperson confirmed it was a private aircraft.

“The pilot has reported that the aircraft experienced a significant fuel leak, so he made the decision to make an emergency landing in the nearest suitable paddock.”

The light plane got into trouble and landed near Glen Oroua, inland from Himatangi Beach, at 12.50pm on Thursday.