Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Pilot made forced landing in Manawatū paddock after ‘significant fuel leak’

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter airlifted a pilot who made a forced landing in a paddock to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter airlifted a pilot who made a forced landing in a paddock to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority says a pilot carried out a forced landing in a paddock in rural Manawatū on Thursday because of a “significant fuel leak”.

The forced landing injured the pilot who was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment.

A CAA spokesperson confirmed it was a private aircraft.

“The pilot has reported that the aircraft experienced a significant fuel leak, so he made the decision to make an emergency landing in the nearest suitable paddock.”

The light plane got into trouble and landed near Glen Oroua, inland from Himatangi Beach, at 12.50pm on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to rescue the pilot. The Manawatū Trust Rescue Helicopter and Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre responded.

The patient was treated at the scene by an onboard critical care flight paramedic for about 20 minutes, a Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

The pilot was able to notify the Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre via a personal locator beacon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The CAA understood there was minor damage to the aircraft. It had authorised the recovery of the plane.

“We are reviewing the incident internally and will follow up with the pilot if any further information is needed,” the CAA spokesperson said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle