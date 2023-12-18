Whanganui District councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Monthly column by Philippa Baker-Hogan, triple world rowing champion, double Olympian and seventh-term councillor.

Thank you for your comments on the council’s 2024-34 10-Year Plan; the issue of recycling and food waste, in particular. I haven’t responded but I have listened. The council has now revealed our forecast Year 1 (2024-25) average residential rate rise scenarios of low 5.8 per cent, medium 9.5 per cent and high 14.8 per cent. We will be refining our draft plan in the new year and seeking your crucial feedback and submissions, before making a decision.

As chair of the council’s Sport & Recreation Advisory Group, I have appreciated the support of many sports in having site visits to a range of facilities and sports this year.

These have included the Wanganui Community Sports Centre (Springvale and Jubilee Stadiums), Netball Whanganui at Laird Park, Hockey Whanganui in Alma Rd, Kaierau Rugby Club & Gymnasium, Whanganui Pools (Splash and Whanganui East), Football Whanganui at Wembley Park, Whanganui Rowing Clubs and the Aramoho Riverbank/Shared Pathway project, Whanganui Mountain Bike Club and Matipo Park.

The visits have all been very informative and have confirmed the significant role that our sports clubs and groups play in supporting so many people to have a fuller and healthier life. Apart from the everyday training that occurs throughout our sports clubs, the number of people that compete in one form or another and the wide range of local, regional and national events held is key to the health, vibrancy and economic impact they bring.

Many of the facilities are in desperate need of upkeep and investment and the council’s small but crucial Sport & Recreation Facilities Fund can assist with final funding support, with a relatively easy application process. Netball Whanganui is a recent recipient.

Over the past week alone I’m aware of three regional/national/international sporting events that have ensured Whanganui has positively raised our profile and contributed to our GDP (gross domestic product), being the Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon, rowing’s Jury Cup and Whanganui Cycling Club’s Xmas Track Carnival, all bringing visitors to our super wee city.

The new year will bring a plethora of more sports events, led by the famous Cemetery Circuit Motorbike extravaganza, Goldstar Water Ski Tournament, Brooklyn Battle Touch Tournament, Riverbank ParkRuns, Rigtec Billy Webb rowing race, Disc Golf Summer Daze, cricket, athletics and more and I am incredibly grateful to our extraordinary volunteers who largely make all this happen.

Wishing you all a safe and relaxing Christmas season with family and friends.