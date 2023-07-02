A petrol pump that was knocked down by a car at a National Park gas station.

A vehicle has taken out two pumps at a National Park petrol station, with the damage stopping business.

The collisions have temporarily halted petrol and diesel services at National Park Four Square & Gas.

The incident happened around 7.25pm on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, National Park Four Square & Gas told customers via its Facebook page that it was working to get fuel up and running as soon as possible.

“It is with a deep regret that we inform you that due an awful accident last night, all our fuel pumps have been damaged.

“We were very fortunate to have had the accident happen after hours and are grateful that no one was injured.”

The Four Square side of the business would continue to operate as normal.

“We request all our customers to respect the sealed-off area and adhere to the passage created by the fire services to access the store.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said there were no reports of spillage from the petrol or diesel pumps and the area was deemed safe.

“There was nobody trapped [in the vehicle], so we just ran a bit of scene protection,” they said.

A police spokesperson said they were conducting ongoing enquiries into the crash.

National Park Four Square & Gas declined to comment to the Chronicle on the incident.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.