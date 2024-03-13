One person was taken to hospital following a car crash on Purnell St on Thursday morning. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A person with moderate injuries was taken to Whanganui Hospital following a crash on Purnell St this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the two-vehicle crash at 6.33am.

“We responded with one ambulance.

“Two patients were assessed at the scene.”

One person in a moderate condition was taken to hospital.

Police also attended the crash and oversaw a temporary road closure.

