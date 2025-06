A pedestrian with moderate injuries has been taken to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has been taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries after a collision with a car in a supermarket carpark.

Emergency services received reports about 11.55am on Wednesday of the incident in the Pak’nSave parking lot on the corner of Victoria Ave and Glasgow St.

Hato Hone St John sent two operations managers, an ambulance and a rapid response unit.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded with two vehicles from the Whanganui station to assist St John with the patient and police were also present.