A person has been rescued from a vehicle following a crash on SH4 at Ongarue. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car hitting a tree on State Highway 4 at Ongarue, north of Taumarunui.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one fire crew from Taumarunui attended the scene about 6.25am today.

The jaws of life were used to remove one person from the vehicle.

“There was a person trapped in the vehicle who we extracted and they were flown out by helicopter.”

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle struck a tree.