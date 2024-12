Fire crews are currently at the scene of a house fire in Hāwera; one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital as a result of the incident.

A person in a serious condition was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after a house fire in Hāwera which occurred on Thursday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified of a fire incident in Hāwera at 5.51am.

“Two helicopters and two ambulances responded.

“One patient is currently being airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said fire crews were called to the fire about 5.47am.