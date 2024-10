Emergency services responded to a house fire in Ngāpuke in the Ruapehu region.

A person has escaped from a well-involved fire at a property in Ngāpuke in the Ruapehu region.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Alison Munn said fire services were called to reports of a house fire at 12.01am on Sunday.

She said crews found a house “well-involved with fire”.

“There was an initial report that there could be somebody still in the house ... but later that person was accounted for.”

The call went to a second alarm, which meant more crews were called to the property.