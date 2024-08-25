A person has died after a car crashed into a fence on State Highway 3 at Pākaraka near Whanganui.
A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 12.30am on Sunday.
One person died and another was taken to hospital with serious to moderate injuries.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews responded at 12.35am to a car that had crashed into a fence.
Fire services assisted with setting up a landing zone for a helicopter to take the patient to Whanganui Hospital.