Person dies in crash on State Highway 3 at Pākaraka, Whanganui

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle
A person has died after a car crashed into a fence on State Highway 3 at Pākaraka near Whanganui.

A police spokesman said police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash about 12.30am on Sunday.

One person died and another was taken to hospital with serious to moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews responded at 12.35am to a car that had crashed into a fence.

Fire services assisted with setting up a landing zone for a helicopter to take the patient to Whanganui Hospital.

The police serious crash unit has completed a scene examination and inquiries are ongoing.

