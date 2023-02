Trains were stopped and the road was closed for a time. Photo / NZME

One person has died after being struck by a train in Aorangi, south of Feilding.

Emergency services responded to the incident, near Waughs Road, which was reported around 6pm on Wednesday.

Trains in the area were stopped due to the incident.

The road was reopened after being closed.