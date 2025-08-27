Advertisement
Period equity programme provides multiple benefits for Bulls Wāhine rugby team

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Bulls Wāhine rugby team is receiving free period products as part of a women in sports programme run by The Period Place, partnered with Woolworths.

A new period equity programme has sparked conversations around women’s health for the Bulls Wāhine rugby team.

“It’s far more than I suppose just having a period and continuing on with life,” Bulls Wāhine player Sinead Barrell said.

“There’s now an opportunity to discuss the hard stuff”.

The programme is

