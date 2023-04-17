A line-up of classics ready to join the 40th Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trials in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui turned on a spectacular day for the 40th Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial with 43 competitors taking up the annual challenge.

The riders headed off from the Wanganui Vintage Car Club in Patapu St at 9.30am on Saturday on their motorbikes ranging from a 1929 Norton to a 2019 Triumph Bonneville.

Organiser Heather James said the riders travelled north via back roads and the route included two sections where they needed to meet timing requirements.

“They stopped at Whenuakura School for lunch before travelling back to the clubrooms,” she said.

“Riders were given the option of completing the Kohi Rd loop if they needed to increase their times.”

The prize-giving dinner was held on Saturday evening in the clubrooms.

“On Sunday morning they gathered at the clubrooms prior to a visit to Bruce Ardell’s museum at Fordell before travelling home,” said James.

“They were thankful for the excellent weather and the weekend was very much enjoyed by all.”

Riders and enthusiasts gathered at the Wanganui Vintage Car Club in Patapu St before and after the trials. Photo / Supplied

Winners

Peter Bull from Masterton riding a 1929 Norton 18 was first in the vintage category and Verdon Heath from Levin riding a 1930 Scott TT Replica was second.

Dave Williams from Warkworth riding a 1937 Harley Davidson U was first in the post-vintage category, Dennis Young from New Plymouth riding a 1936 Ariel was second and Paul Switzer from Lower Hutt riding a 1937 Royal Enfield was third.

Willie Wood of New Plymouth riding a 1954 AJS 18s won the Kendrick Cup in the Post-War category. Sam Wilson of Whanganui riding a 1960 AJS 650 was second and John Rapley from Paraparaumu riding a 1958 Royal Enfield Clipper was third.

Frank James of Whanganui riding a 1979 Suzuki GT 125 was first in the Post 60 V class and Errol Gray from Palmerston North came in second riding a 1975 Norton Commando followed by third-place getter Aaron Kendrick of Whanganui riding a 1979 Suzuki TF 185.

Glyn Clements of Feilding riding a 1982 Honda GB 400 won the Post 80 V class.

Robert Hood of Whanganui riding a 1975 Triumph T160 was first in the Classics category followed by Colin and Vicky Tate of Whanganui riding a 1961 Norton Dominator in second place and Whanganui rider Jim Campbell came in third on his 1982 BMW R65 LS.

Frank James was the first overall winner taking home the Cliff Lowe Memorial Trophy and he also collected the Coleman Cup as the highest-scoring local VCC member.

Dave Robinson collected the John Kendrick Memorial Trophy for riding the most desirable British single-cylinder machine.

Robert Heath from Levin riding a 1974 CZ Sport 175 took home the Hard Luck Trophy after running out of petrol.







