Pauls Road Live 2023 performers confirmed for March concert

The Pauls Road Live concert has a great local lineup this year. Photo / NZME

Whanganui families with children undergoing cancer treatment will once again benefit from money raised at the Pauls Road Live music festival.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Pauls Road Live festival in Whanganui East. The annual concert, organised by Whanganui musicians Kerry O’Sullivan and Fred Loveridge, has been held at Dean and Marian Butler’s property since 2008.

“We have two lovely families in Whanganui and Marton in need of support this year,” O’Sullivan said.

“Both these families are so grateful to be chosen, and this financial support will help them as they deal with their children’s ongoing cancer treatment, the ongoing trips to Starship Children’s Hospital for treatment and being away from home and family.”

Four-year-old Aria from Marton was diagnosed with leukaemia last August.

“She is currently on a medical trial and her treatments will last for up to two and a half years,” O’Sullivan said.

“Aria spends a lot of time in and out of the hospital with her mum, and her dad has to take off time off work to be with their other four children, so this fundraiser is such a blessing for them.”

Six-year-old Maggie from Whanganui was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

“Her oncologist described her treatment regime as being comparable to eating an elephant. He said, ‘You get through it one bite at a time’.

“In August 2022, Maggie was in Starship ICU for 11 days and had to be put into an induced coma, but she overcame this and is now back on her treatment schedule.”

Gabby Devine died from cancer in 2015, but the charity she founded continues to help families coping with childhood cancer.

The funds are distributed through the Starlit Hope Charity founded by Gabby Devine in 2013.

Gabby, who was born in Whanganui, was just 13 when she died from bone cancer in 2015.

“Gabby was my niece’s child, and she always talked about the importance of sharing a smile and showing kindness,” O’Sullivan said.

“The great thing is that we can donate all the profits to the families as there are no admin costs deducted.”

The 2021 Pauls Road festival raised $10,000 which was donated to two local families, with additional funds spent on food and petrol vouchers donated to Whanganui Hospital’s children’s ward to be given to families in need.

O’Sullivan said there would be a great lineup of musicians performing this year.

“They are all locals apart from Erna Ferry, and she is well-known to Whanganui audiences because she performs here often.”

The lineup for 2023 includes Erna Ferry with the Blues Buffett, Eastown Music Association, The Gatshack Project, Sophie Toyne, Whiskey Mama, Richard Littlejohn, Heavy Water, Re-Set and Burn the Machines.

Pauls Road Live is sponsored by Hardy Construction, Mitre 10, EP Master Plaster, Moore Law, A1 Hearing, Scarlet Grace, Mobile Massage, and Wotten and Kearney.

Pauls Road Live 2023: 42 Pauls Rd, Whanganui East, from 11am to 7pm on Sunday, March 5. Visitors are advised to take their own food (barbecue food for sale on-site), drinks, sunblock, seating and shade. Tickets are $30, and available from Gatshack in Ridgway St.