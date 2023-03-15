Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Patrick McKenna sharing books and banter in Bulls

Liz Wylie
By
3 mins to read
Patrick McKenna is enjoying his unexpected bookshop in Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Patrick McKenna is enjoying his unexpected bookshop in Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Patrick McKenna had sold his bookshop when he was cast to play Doctor Caius in the Whanganui production of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

He did not expect to be ensconced in another bookshop in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle