Patrick McKenna is enjoying his unexpected bookshop in Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Patrick McKenna had sold his bookshop when he was cast to play Doctor Caius in the Whanganui production of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

He did not expect to be ensconced in another bookshop in Bulls by the time the play ended its recent run at the Bason Botanic Gardens, but that’s what happened, and McKenna could not be happier with his new situation.

“I was going to retire after running three bookshops, but here I am.

“As you can see, it’s going well after six weeks.”

After owning Pat’s Books in Masterton, McKenna moved to Waverley, where he opened the Book Bank, then moved to Whanganui, where he opened Patrick’s Bookshop in Ridgway St.

The new owner, Daniel West, had renamed the Whanganui shop Book Hunters Bookshop, so McKenna has reclaimed the Patrick’s Bookshop name for his Bulls shop.

The shop is situated at 89 Bridge St on State Highway 1 in the former Cherry Cottage Cupcakes tearooms.

“They wanted to sell it as a tea shop business, but when they didn’t find the right buyer, we were back in the running,” McKenna said.

“The previous owners had subdivided and moved the premises on to the front of the section. They were required to provide three parking spaces, including a disability park, so it was a perfect spot for a bookshop.”

McKenna and his wife Raewyn loved the house on the back of the section, but it now seems another bookshop was part of their destiny.

“Some people come in and say they miss the cupcakes, but they do seem pleased to have a bookshop here now,” he said.

Several Bulls locals were browsing the bookshop shelves and each left with purchases. One promised to come back with books McKenna was interested in purchasing.

“I expected Bulls customers would have similar tastes to Whanganui readers, but there are some noticeable differences.

“Popular fiction authors that sold really well in Whanganui are not so sought-after here, and others that didn’t sell in Whanganui are in demand here.”

Some Whanganui customers have been dropping by and there is a lot of passing trade on the state highway, McKenna said.

A passing science fiction fan dropped in to see if McKenna had a specific series in stock.

“I’ve got the books on Kindle, but I would love to get hold of some print copies,” he said.

McKenna didn’t have the books in stock, but said he would keep an eye out for them on buying expeditions.

As well as welcoming the community to the shop, McKenna has been employing his other trade as a musician to entertain at local venues.

Bulls and District Community Trust manager Bonnie Ellery said it had been great to welcome McKenna to the town.

“He’s introduced a fantastic new small business, and people love his music as well.

“Patrick is a very good conversationalist, and he adds something special to Bulls.”

Patrick’s Books is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.