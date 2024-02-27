A person received serious injuries when a vehicle rolled into a tree off SH4 in Upokongaro. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person had to be cut out of a car that rolled into a tree at Upokongaro near Whanganui early on Wednesday morning.

A person in a serious condition was taken to Whanganui Hospital after the single-vehicle crash which happened about 3.45am.

A police spokesman said the vehicle rolled into a tree off State Highway 4 in Upokongaro.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire crews were called to assist.

“When we got there we did find that one car had rolled, and there was one occupant trapped in the vehicle.

“Our fire crews used the cutting equipment commonly known as the jaws of life to access the patient and get them out.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they sent one ambulance and took one patient in “a serious condition” to Whanganui Hospital.

