Ngāti Ruanui kaumātua Ngapari Nui supported runanga kaiwhakahaere Rachel Arnott as she asked New Plymouth District Council’s Te Huinga Taumatua to help their southern whanaunga be heard. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki
Taranaki local body politicians are looking to keep their powder dry as the battle over seabed mining intensifies through the new fast-track process.
Pressure is mounting as the Environmental Protection Authority selects its panel to rule on an Australian company’s bid to mine the South Taranaki seabed under the Fast-trackApprovals Act.
Deputations this week asked Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) and New Plymouth District Council to declare against Trans-Tasman Resources’ proposed mine off the Pātea coast – and prepare for a looming hearing.
Some councillors feared being shut out of the decision-making process if they took a stand – and staff advised some caution.
Fiona Young, from Protect Our Moana Taranaki, recalled STDC telling Parliament any economic benefits would not outweigh the “environmental vandalism” of seabed mining.
“Being neutral is not an option when you have a duty by which to uphold the care of our ecosystems and the wellbeing of our communities.”
TTR has said the 45 million tonnes of waste sediment it plans to discharge back into the environment every year will be insignificant in the turbid Tasman Sea.
The company promised an economic boost in Taranaki and Whanganui, 1350 New Zealand jobs and said it would be one of the country’s top exporters.
Celine Filbee – the STDC councillor appointed to the TRC committee - said the regional council was “privileged and lucky” to be likely to get a say in the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) decision-making process.
“If we as a group in this room move a motion to oppose seabed mining, that will create a conflict of interest and we will be immediately struck off that hearing panel, which gives us no voice,” she warned.
TRC strategy lead Finbar Kiddle said the council had three probable inputs in the EPA’s judgement of Trans-Tasman’s Fast-track application:
Help choose one of the four panel members.
Give formal comment on the application and speak if the authority holds a hearing.
Comment on consent conditions.
He said the Fast-track Approvals Act gave more weight to potential regional and national economic benefits of the seabed mine, while downgrading environmental bottom lines.
The council’s chief executive, Gareth Green, said initial advice was that only regional councils would be formally involved in the fast-track process, so it was open for New Plymouth to join South Taranaki and Whanganui in an “advocacy position”.
Te Huinga Taumatua almost unanimously called on the full council to declare opposition at its next meeting in two weeks.
Only mayoral hopeful Sam Bennett abstained, wary of demonstrating bias before hearing from TTR’s only known local shareholder – millionaire Phillip Brown – at a public workshop next Wednesday.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.