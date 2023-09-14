Papahaua Handy Dog Trial results

Finalists in runoff: Judge John Masefield, timekeeper Carol Masefield, Sam Whittaker & Harry; Kate White & Rain; Craig Johns with Sally, Clay & Ben; Rex Martin & Storm; Gavin Martin & Turk, James Noble-Campbell with Mate.

The Wanganui Centre staged the annual Handy Dog Trial at Papahaua Station on the Matihiwi track off Parapara Rd recently, with 80 huntaways competing over the two days and 77 heading dogs vying on the separate little showing course, which is an individual trial each day.

It draws the largest number of entries of the nine trials that take place throughout the country from September to January.

Winners Craig Johns and Sally.

The judge of the Handy Dog event, John Masefield, came all the way from Akaroa - his wife Carol was his timekeeper. They both thoroughly enjoyed the weekend and the dogs which put up some good runs, despite the sometimes challenging sheep.

Keith Robertson, from Raetihi, judged the heading dogs on Friday and Gavin Smith, also from Raetihi, did the job on Saturday.

Sam Whittaker and Harry, winners of the maiden section.

The beautifully presented ewe hoggets were provided by Te Paenga Station and were walked into Parahau by manager Rex Martin and his shepherds.

There were quite a number of women competitors in both events, Kate White (from Rangawahia) made the Handy Dog final with Rain; Joleen Joslin and Meg (from Utiku) paced second in the heading on Friday; Brenda O’Leary and Hine (from Fordell) won the heading on Saturday; Donna McLean (from Whangaehu) and Sy were second; and Kathryn Oliver (sheep Steward on heading course) and Rick took out third prize.

Some of the excitement on the shorthead course - Lawrence Patterson from Mangamahu with some very athletic sheep!

Craig Jojns won the Handy Dog final with Sally and placed second with Ben. Both dogs will go through to the North Island Championship at Taupō later this year.

The maiden section of this event was won by Sam Whittaker with Harry, who will also head to Taupō for the Maiden North Island Championship.

Father and son Rex and Gavin Martin both made the run-off for the final - this doesn't happen that often!

■ Results from the recent Papahaua Handy Dog Trial

Open: 1 Craig Johns - Sally 98.5, 2 Craig Johns - Ben 95.5, 3 James Noble-Campbell - Mate 94.5, 4 Sam Whittaker - Harry 93.5, 5 Rex Martin - Storm 91.75.

Maiden man/dog: 1 Sam Whittaker - Harry 97.25, 2 James Noble-Campbell 94.

Friday’s Heading: Open: 1, M Williams Brim 94; 2, Joleen Joslin Meg 93; 3, M Wisnewski Indie 92.

Maiden man/dog; M Wisnewski Indie 92.

Saturday’s Heading: Open 1 Brenda O’Leary - Hine 95.5; 2 Donna McLean - Sy 95; 3 Kathryn Oliver - Rick 94.5.

Open /Maiden Dog: Kathryn Oliver Rick 94.5.

Maiden man/ dog J McKinnon Cat 88.