“Overwhelmingly disappointed”: Government funding for frontline community health workers leaves out GP staff

Emma Bernard
By
5 mins to read
Te Oranganui mātaiwhetū/chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata. Photo / Bevan Conley

As the Government announces funding for frontline community health workers, nurses and GPs around the region are “overwhelmingly disappointed” they have been left out.

“Our nursing team are devastated by the news,” Ruapehu Health clinical

