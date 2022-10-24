A man on a penny farthing at the Whanganui Heritage Month parade on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A vehicle parade could become a regular fixture of Whanganui Heritage Month.



Heritage Month event organiser Ann Petherick said there were over 60 vintage vehicles in the parade.

"People just kept turning up with their vehicles," Petherick said. "It was a beautiful day and there were crowds of people there."

She said the Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe and his wife rode in a horse and cart, which led the parade.

A vintage military vehicle was one of 60 vehicles that took part in the Whanganui Heritage Month parade on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"It came from Marton, and at about 10am, before the parade, I got a call from the person bringing it to the parade to say the truck had broken down.

"I was about to start crying but then, about an hour later, he called back to say the truck had been fixed.

"So it was surreal to see him, and it just stole the show."

She said the park-up on Sunday also went well.

"There were small car rides for kids and an ice-cream lady game from Palmerston North."

There is talk amongst organisers about having parades in future Whanganui Heritage Months. Photo / Supplied

She said although she may not be next year's Heritage Month event organiser, there was talk amongst organisers to do more parades in the future.

"I've done it for four years now, and a whole month of organising is quite a lot of work," Petherick said.