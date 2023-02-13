A drone in action, photographing a Whanganui house. Photo / John Smart

A print exhibition of selected Whanganui houses in 2022 is back on show at the Edith Gallery.

The Whanganui Camera Club and the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust are delighted to have this second opportunity to present a selection of Whanganui houses grouped by architectural style or period, from the late 1800s to today.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am - 2pm from Monday, February 13 to Saturday, February 25 (excluding Sunday, February 19). Members of the Whanganui Camera Club and Whanganui Heritage Trust will be available on the two Saturdays to answer any questions you may have.

The images on display have been selected from a digital collection of more than 800 which have been archived in the Alexander Library — Te Rerenga mai o te Kāuru — for future generations and will be available for reference, educational, architectural and heritage purposes.