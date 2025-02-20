I feel a immense responsibility to uphold those values and to advocate not just for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals in our community, but the community organisations which support them, writes Shelley Loader.
Opinion by Shelley Loader
Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.
Working in the community sector has changed me.
I might be cleaning the blood of someone who has self-harmed from the walls, and watching a paroled serious offender assist someone with a disability out of the elevator, all while thinking about ways to raise money for someone so they can afford public transport and participate in life.
I hear personal accounts and witness realities so harsh and unjust I often can’t reconcile them in my own mind.
But I also see kindness, compassion and vulnerability that brings me to tears.
What I see shapes my perspective on the world, just as what every individual see shapes their own perspective.
We are advocates for our clients and for positive social change.
Our values are community, cohesion, inclusiveness, integrity, respect, empowerment, authenticity, transparency, accountability, responsiveness and collaboration.
They are not just words on paper – they are values that guide every decision we make and the direction we take.
I feel a immense responsibility to uphold those values and to advocate not just for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals in our community, but the community organisations which support them.
But support works both ways.
I can’t sit back and allow funders, central and local government, or singled-out individuals to be blamed for issues that don’t belong to any one representative, decision-maker, organisation or agency.
Social issues are community issues and require collective understanding, empathy and collaborative solutions.
When we discuss the array of social issues plaguing our community – poverty, food security, the cost of living, homelessness, crime, mental health, addiction, healthcare, climate change – it is evident they cause division.
Take one look at the discussion on community social media pages. Is this really the community we want?
We were all born into this world with no capacity for judgement or hate, and we need to understand how this creeps in.
We need to think about the disparities that exist in terms of the situations we are born into, and the choices and opportunities afforded us, the ways we perceive and treat others, the ways others perceive and treat us, and how these things shape our perspectives on the world.
We need to think about how policy affects outcomes, concepts like equality versus equity, personal accountability, choice, engagement, and how when we interact with an organisation, we are not just interacting with organisational values but individual people with their own understandings, perspectives and values.
We hear a lot of talk about conspiracy in my line of work. The idea there are people in power who deliberately conspire to protect their own interests, knowingly and willingly causing harm to others. History tells us this is certainly possible.
When we feel continuously discriminated against, not considered and unworthy, it’s easy to believe this line of thought.
But my observation is the vast majority of us, no matter our positions, are genuinely doing the best we can for what we think is right from our own perspectives.
The real harm comes from a lack of understanding or willingness to consider other people’s different life experiences and perspectives.