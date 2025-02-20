Too often these different perspectives lead to division, but we could be using them to collaborate and strengthen community.

Community House Whanganui is a collection of community organisations working collaboratively and sharing resources.

We are the first port of call for individuals seeking services when they are in crisis, need support and advocacy, or are looking for opportunities to connect and contribute.

We are advocates for our clients and for positive social change.

Our values are community, cohesion, inclusiveness, integrity, respect, empowerment, authenticity, transparency, accountability, responsiveness and collaboration.

They are not just words on paper – they are values that guide every decision we make and the direction we take.

Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.

I feel a immense responsibility to uphold those values and to advocate not just for vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals in our community, but the community organisations which support them.

But support works both ways.

I can’t sit back and allow funders, central and local government, or singled-out individuals to be blamed for issues that don’t belong to any one representative, decision-maker, organisation or agency.

Social issues are community issues and require collective understanding, empathy and collaborative solutions.

When we discuss the array of social issues plaguing our community – poverty, food security, the cost of living, homelessness, crime, mental health, addiction, healthcare, climate change – it is evident they cause division.

Take one look at the discussion on community social media pages. Is this really the community we want?

We were all born into this world with no capacity for judgement or hate, and we need to understand how this creeps in.

We need to think about the disparities that exist in terms of the situations we are born into, and the choices and opportunities afforded us, the ways we perceive and treat others, the ways others perceive and treat us, and how these things shape our perspectives on the world.

We need to think about how policy affects outcomes, concepts like equality versus equity, personal accountability, choice, engagement, and how when we interact with an organisation, we are not just interacting with organisational values but individual people with their own understandings, perspectives and values.

We hear a lot of talk about conspiracy in my line of work. The idea there are people in power who deliberately conspire to protect their own interests, knowingly and willingly causing harm to others. History tells us this is certainly possible.

When we feel continuously discriminated against, not considered and unworthy, it’s easy to believe this line of thought.

But my observation is the vast majority of us, no matter our positions, are genuinely doing the best we can for what we think is right from our own perspectives.

The real harm comes from a lack of understanding or willingness to consider other people’s different life experiences and perspectives.

As a society, we question the character of those who are vulnerable and disadvantaged, but we don’t so much question the character of those of us who are complacent.

If we all paused occasionally to seek understanding, imagine how different our community could look.

Most of us live in a “it won’t happen to me” bubble. But what if it does?

My observations are my own, from my unique perspective, formed from my unique life experiences, values and position in the world.

It’s just one more perspective to throw into the mix.

While I don’t personally have all the answers, I believe as a community, we do.

Whanganui is a really connected community.

It’s that vibe people experience when they come here and comment that people still smile at each other and offer a helping hand.

We have lots to be proud of and are getting so much right, but there is still work to be done.

In this column, I intend to discuss some of the issues and barriers raised in more depth.

While my views are my own and I don’t wish to speak on behalf of anyone but myself, I am confident they are shaped and supported by many in the community sector.

I hope that a different perspective will contribute to collective understanding and help create an environment where we can generate some kinder and more respectful community conversations.

If you have a question or topic you would like Shelley to discuss in future columns, you can email manager@communityhouse.org.nz.