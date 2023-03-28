Opinion: Terry Sarten writes song based on Cyclone Gabrielle

Terry Sarten has written a song based on Cyclone Gabrielle and the heroic efforts of locals and emergency services.

I wrote the song Reach Out and Hold On two weeks ago following the torrential rain and flooding that came with Cyclone Gabrielle.

The cyclone devastated the north and east coast of New Zealand. The lyrics to my song speak of the heroic actions by the locals and emergency services who rescued people from the roofs of their flooded houses.

It is also about the wider commitment we have made to reach out and hold on to those whose homes, livelihoods and dreams have been buried in mud or swept away - that we are there to support them.

It has a subtext that references climate change, and that we must learn from such disasters and plan for the future.

Play the track and sing along (it is a voice/a capella version) Sing it out loud so the people of Northland and the East Coast can hear you voicing our aroha and support.

You can find the song on the first section of my website: https://www.terrysarten.co.nz.

Lyrics:

Lines on the walls / Lines through the trees

Lines down near the river / Lines through so many dreams

Reach out and hold on / We want you to know

Reach out and hold on / We won’t let you go

Down in the valley / Down from the hills

Down in the river / Where the levee spills

There’s a sign from the north / Showing what reaches the east

It points to the south, leaving no doubt / Of its warning to all in the west

The people and all of the places / The houses, the farms and the fields

Lost in the deluge / And only the memory remains

There are bridges for crossing / There are bridges to burn

There are bridges to nowhere / Building bridges to learn.