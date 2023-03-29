The Whanganui Harriers Club has a busy month ahead, with an open day, Brine to Wine, and Anzac relays.

The Whanganui Harrier Club is hosting an open day for new and existing members.

Club committee member Paula Conder says the 98th annual event will be a fun-filled day for adults and children.

“We will have an Easter egg hunt, an obstacle course, and fun games for the children, and the adults can take part in some walking or running races. They can also take part in the other activities if they like.”

The open day will cater for all ages.

“We have members ranging from 4 years old right up to 80. We pride ourselves in being a club that suits all ages.”

The club aims to be accessible for its members, Paula says, offering cheap membership rates and heavily subsidised costs for trips.

“I believe we’re one of the cheapest clubs to be a part of in Whanganui.”

New members will be able to find out more about the club on the day.

“The club members are a great, friendly bunch and we’re always looking for more members to join. We also always have light refreshments at our events to ensure everyone is hydrated and fed.”

April is a busy month for the club, she says, with exciting things planned. The day after the open day the Whanganui Harrier Club’s annual Brine to Wine event takes place.

This year there will be a new course for participants, taking them through the walkways around Whanganui. Trophies will be available and the chance to either walk or run the 12km distance.

“It’s 12km for individuals and either 6km each for relay teams of two people or 3km each for relay teams of four people.”

Participants will start at the Sail Boat Club rooms and make their way to the Stellar Restaurant and Bar on Victoria Ave.

“This is where we will have our prizegiving and refreshments.”

The Anzac Relay also takes place in April.

“This relay has a club aspect with clubs from around the North Island competing. Others are welcome to take part as well. We have four trophies, the Carter Family Womens Walk trophy won by Manawatū Striders in 2022, the Carter Family Mens Walk trophy won by Egmont in 2022, the Bill Wells Womens Run trophy and the Keith Wells Mens Run trophy both won by Feilding Moa in 2022.

Paula says an exciting season is ahead for members, and she encourages people to come to the open day and find out more.

“I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The Details:

What: Whanganui Harrier Club open day.

When: April 15, 1.30pm onwards.

Where: Harrier clubrooms, Victoria Park.

Other: For more information on the open day, or other upcoming events visit the Whanganui Harrier Club’s Facebook page.



















