A shelter at the Springvale bike park has been removed due to vandalism, the latest in a series of incidents where damage has been caused.

Sport Whanganui active communities manager Jodie Brunger said the type of graffiti found on it had “just been next-level”.

“I’ve never seen or read anything like it,” Brunger said.

“They literally smashed every fibreglass board on the outside, and through and around. It’s been kicked in.”

Initially, the shelter was going to be repaired and restored, but the decision was eventually made to remove it for good.

“We don’t want to give them a canvas to put their horrible language on,” Brunger said.

“It’s been taken away, and we’ll look into other alternatives.”

The shelter was donated by Mitre 10 Mega.

Brunger said vandalism had been ongoing and constant in recent months, usually late at night.

“We’ve had every single sign ripped off in a night, which is crazy. They just break them off and leave them.

“There are cameras there, and we were able to identify both the vandals that time. One was really, really sorry and kindly offered to put the wrongs right.

“He painted the shed and, when we got some new signs made, he helped put them up.”

A replica petrol pump, installed so kids could “fill up” their bikes, was also ripped out and thrown away.

People had suggested fencing and locking the park, but that went against why it was put there in the first place, Brunger said.

“We don’t want it to be jail-like, that defeats the purpose. It’s there to enjoy.

“While there’s been a lot of damage, I am convinced it’s a particular group of young people. There is so much love for the park and such positivity.”

There were a lot of offers to help after the damage had occurred.

“Our community is awesome and we’ve got such good people. There is definitely more good than bad,” Brunger said.

“A lady just called me saying she was a painter and she would love to paint board games on all the tables.

“I think it’s really important to focus on the positives and look at ways we can make the space enjoyable for everybody.”

The park was built thanks to community donations and opened in 2018.

Brunger said before that, the area had been a sandy overflow carpark for the Splash Centre.

“My office looks straight out at the park and now, all day, every day, there are kids playing.

“It’s delightful to see families having birthday parties or setting up the barbecue and having dinner there. It’s a really cool little spot to use.”