Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says council can help to increase social cohesion in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s deputy mayor says the last 12 months on council have been by far her most challenging.

The current members of the Whanganui District Council were sworn in at Pūtiki Marae in October last year.

Helen Craig, who has been around the table for 10 years, said high inflation had played a big part in the past year’s challenges.

Throw in government reforms such as Three Waters and there was “an awful lot of extra work” for council officers.

“You’re also worried about the impacts of climate change more and more,” she said.

“We have to put our minds to that. What do we do and when if there is another big [weather] event?”

Craig said a highlight so far was the performance of new mayor Andrew Tripe.

“For someone who hasn’t been a councillor before, I think he is doing an outstanding job. He’s inclusive of all the councillors and absolutely passionate about Whanganui.”

Tripe said his first few months on the job were similar to “flying a plane while building it”.

“I’ve been able to develop my own approach without any preconceived views.

“That has had some real advantages.”

Making the council more visible and transparent was top of his to-do list.

“You have to listen more, not just do the talking. You need an ear on the ground to understand what the issues and opportunities are for our people.”

Keeping rates low had been impeded by “the three Is” - inflation, interest rates and insurance.

A group protesting the proposed water bottling plant in Whanganui East presented its case in the council chamber in March. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tripe said the next cab off the rank in terms of cost-saving was to cut services.

“At the end of the day, that’s not what the community wants and it’s not what I want to do, but we live in a very challenging environment.”

Councillor Michael Law is one of five new faces around the table, along with Charlotte Melser, Peter Oskam, Glenda Brown and Ross Fallen.

He said he was disappointed with the rates increase (8.1 per cent average for residential) for 2023/24.

“A couple of months ago I had to apologise to people who voted for me because I was unable to get my point across about rates being high and how we needed to keep them below [the increase in] household income,” Law said.

“We could have had a 5.5 per cent rates rise.”

However, all councillors wanted what was best for the community, he said.

“In central government, people disagree with good ideas because they didn’t come from their party. That’s insane.

“Sometimes I agree with the Philippas [Baker-Hogan] and Robs [Vinsen], and sometimes I agree with the Kates [Joblin] and Jennys [Duncan].”

Melser said there would always be more to learn but she had a basic understanding of how everything worked.

“There is a big mix of life experience and political views but there is a real undertone of mutual respect between councillors - for the most part.”

That allowed for fierce and robust debate when required, but also for good collaboration on issues and projects, she said.

Whanganui District councillor Rob Vinsen. Photo / Bevan Conley

Councillor Rob Vinsen said the new elected members were performing well.

“We always hear about how bad we’re doing and we don’t often hear about how good we’re doing, so that’s certainly business as usual.”

He said he was disappointed there was still an issue with freedom campers at Anzac Pde - a top priority when the new council came together.

“A highlight would have to be moving closer to kerbside recycling collection.

“That will be ready to start on July 1. That has been quite an achievement because it’s been in the discussion stage for 10 years.”

Craig said while it was possible to really slash the budget down to basics such as water infrastructure and roading, that would cause the district to go downhill.

“You could cut down hours at facilities and stop maintenance but the community wants to have a vibrant district and town.

“If you stop doing all those things that make it special, people are less attracted to it.”

Kate Joblin, now in her third term, said “hand on heart” the mayor and all the councillors were there for the right reasons.

“They all want to see our community thrive.

“I can get a bit cranky with some of my colleagues, who often seem to be unnecessarily negative and in ‘beat-up’ mode about council performance.

“In lots of ways we have a team that punches well above its weight and constantly channelling negativity and criticising is no way to inspire and empower our team to be even better.”

Tripe said the council didn’t have as much money as it would like to build shiny new things but it could increase the district‘s social cohesion.

Community events, activities, dinners and street parties were some ideas.

“Suburban areas are the biggest opportunity I think, because a lot of these things are very city-centric,” Tripe said.

“From a council perspective, how can we find ways of bringing communities together?”

Vinsen said councillors clashed from time to time but that was left in council chambers.

“It’s all good, healthy repartee.

“[Youngest councillors] Josh [Chandulal-Mackay] and Charlotte sit at the same table so Ross Fallen came up with the nickname for it - the nursery. I thought that was quite good.”

Kate Joblin says she gets a bit cranky when some colleagues seem to be unnecessarily negative about council performance. Photo / Bevan Conley

Joblin said there was frustration with how long it was taking to get some meaningful improvements to Whanganui’s housing supply.

The rates increase, particularly in suburbs such as Aramoho, was also a lowlight.

“Good things are happening and the conclusion of the Sarjeant [Gallery redevelopment] will be a major achievement.

“Some good ideas are taking shape but it takes so long to turn good ideas into reality.”

Chandulal-Mackay said a lot of the ideas he campaigned on, such as a space for youth, probably wouldn’t be possible for quite some time - at least not through rates.

He agreed government reforms were creating a lot of work for council staff.

Helping the community understand the rating system was a challenge, particularly with last September’s revaluation.

“We are not actually getting more revenue, he said.

“It takes a councillor years and years to properly understand it so trying to educate the community is particularly challenging for an elected member.”

Tripe said rather than just waiting for things to happen, the council needed to have a plan for what Whanganui would look like in the future.

“Whanganui is a great place to live but I don’t see why we can’t be the greatest place to live on Earth.”

He said the district could be a renewable energy centre of New Zealand, air and coastal shipping links could be increased, and talks were advancing around a four-star hotel in the city.

“There is a heck of a lot to do.

“Whanganui is small enough to be able to move fast. Let‘s use that to our advantage.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.