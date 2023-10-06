Voyager 2023 media awards

One-year reflections: Whanganui mayor and councillors discuss highs and lows of first year

Mike Tweed
By
6 mins to read
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says council can help to increase social cohesion in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s deputy mayor says the last 12 months on council have been by far her most challenging.

The current members of the Whanganui District Council were sworn in at Pūtiki Marae in October last year.

