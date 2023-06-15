One taken to hospital following central Whanganui crash

The crash involved two cars and occurred at the roundabout of Bell and Glasgow St. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in central Whanganui.

The incident occurred at the roundabout of Bell St and Glasgow St at around midday on Thursday.

Whanganui firefighter Aaron Summerhays said two cars were involved in the incident, with one person injured and assisted out of the vehicle by firefighters.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was assessed, treated and transported to Whanganui Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

More to come.