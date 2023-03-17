One person was transferred to Wellington Hospital after a two-car crash in Turakina. Photo / NZME

One person has been transferred to Wellington Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit following Wednesday’s two-car crash in Turakina.

New Zealand Police said the incident happened at the intersection of Wanganui Rd and Gowers Rd at around 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Hato Hone St John responded with three ambulances, one manager and one rapid-response vehicle.

Three people were treated at the scene, one in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

A Whanganui Hospital spokesperson said two patients were admitted to the hospital, one was treated and discharged on the same day and the other was transferred to Wellington Hospital.

A Wellington Hospital spokesperson said the patient was in a serious condition in the ICU.

The Serious Crash Unit conducted an investigation on the scene of the crash.



