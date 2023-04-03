Voyager 2022 media awards
One flown to hospital after Rangitīkei quad bike crash

Finn Williams
One person was flown to Whanganui Hospital after a quad bike crash. Photo / Supplied

One person was flown to Whanganui Hospital after a quad bike crash between Turakina and Marton.

Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire Emergency NZ (Fenz) all responded to the incident.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident on Wanganui Rd at around 9am on Monday with one ambulance and one helicopter.

One person was transported in moderate condition to Whanganui Hospital by helicopter.

Fenz said one crew assisted St John and Police at the scene.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, according to police.

