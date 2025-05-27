“I’m developing my own songwriting and it’s a great thing I’m getting into, but I need a bit more experience with it,” she said.

“Dick got in touch with Sharon and she was happy to give that song to me.”

O’Neill, now based in Sydney, has released six full-length albums and was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Le Fort said Service of Mine was one of several O’Neill recordings he took from Wellington to Auckland to play for CBS Records, who “pretty much signed her on the spot”.

“But, they said that song wouldn’t fit her image because it was too religious,” he said.

“It’s not religious at all, but that’s why it was left off.

“I liked it and held on to it.”

Sophie and Le Fort first collaborated for her 2023 Believing EP.

He said he became aware of Sophie when he heard her on the radio during a Christmas lunch.

“I was in Whanganui years ago and did some music up there, so I called a couple of mates and told them to get hold of her parents.

“She was only 12 then.”

An original song written by Le Fort will also feature on Sophie’s new album.

Sophie said she had been gigging regularly throughout 2025 – “just me and my guitar” – and was a guest artist at the NZ Golden Guitar Awards in Gore this month.

She won the overall intermediate section and the vocal solo and gospel duet categories at the same event in 2024.

Earlier this year, Sophie won the CCMA (Capital Country Music Association) National Talent Award at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia.

“Normally, things get quieter in the winter but not this year,” she said.

“It’s great. Having a music video and a single out has really helped.”

The music video for Service of Mine has been viewed more than 20,000 times on YouTube since it was released on May 20.

Sophie said as a Year 11 student, life was “becoming quite busy” but she aimed to enter television singing competition The Voice Australia before finishing at Whanganui High School.

“In terms of my own songwriting, I never sit down and try and put something in there that will make it country.

“I do just do what feels right. I don’t force anything.

“Further down the line, I definitely want to release an album of my own songs.”

The album launch for Orange Skies is at Barracks Sports Bar on July 18.

