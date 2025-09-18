Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

On The Up: Whanganui students win nationals but now need help getting to Sydney

Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui Intermediate School students will represent New Zealand in Sydney after being crowned national champions at the Tournament of Minds Competition 2025.

The National Tournament of Minds champions from Whanganui Intermediate School are off to Sydney, but they need help to get there.

The students will represent New Zealand at the Tournament of Minds (ToM) International competition. It is a team-based problem-solving contest in which primary, intermediate and secondary school students

