The competition aims to encourage collaboration skills, critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity in a fun and competitive environment without the help of adults.

Many countries participate in ToM, including Australia (where it originated), China, Thailand, India, Egypt, Hong Kong, Uganda, the UAE and South Africa.

Two teams from WIS represented Manawatū/Whanganui at the ToM’s national competition at Victoria University in Wellington last Saturday, after sweeping the regional competition. They were accompanied by Lebo, assistant principal Trina Roy, and lead organiser and assistant principal Tracey Dent.

“We are so proud of the kids. They did such an amazing job,” Dent said.

Lebo and Roy have children - Virti Lebo and Judah Roy - on the science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) team. Students were selected for a spot on each team through a school-wide competition.

“They rely on a wide breadth of their academic learning. All the things they do in their classes come together in this one performance,” Lebo said.

The language-literature team placed second in the primary division and won the Spirit of ToM award.

The WIS Stem team were first in the primary division and will represent New Zealand at the international finals in Sydney from October 31 to November 2.

“It was pretty exciting. It was like Sydney, whoa!” Judah said. “It was a good feeling”.

Judah said it would be his first time leaving New Zealand.

Verti said it was “very exciting”.

Verti and Judah were especially looking forward to trading tournament pins with students from other countries.

Many of the members on the Stem team had participated as Year 7s in last year’s ToM competition, where they made it to the nationals but did not place.

“It’s kind of neat for them to have come back, had a second go and really done quite well,” Lebo said.

Five of the students on the language-literature team are in Year 7, so will have the opportunity to return next year.

“[It is] a fantastic achievement for kids who have just been in there on their first go. Next year they’ll have that knowledge to build on,” Dent said.

Under Dent’s initiative, WIS began participating in ToM in 2016, but was forced to pause during Covid-19. When it returned in 2023, its team won the national title in the arts category and represented New Zealand at the 2023 international competition in Melbourne.

WIS is the only participating school in Whanganui.

“We hope the high schools will pick it up in Whanganui,” said Judah, who would like to continue participating.

As the students look forward to Sydney, they face the challenge of finding enough funds for everyone to make the trip.

“There’ll be lots of work that the team will do over the school holidays because it’s quite a short turnaround for us,” Dent said.

“It’s quite expensive to get us over. So we need to meet with the parents, go through fundraising opportunities, get our name out in the community and seek sponsorship.”

Lebo and Dent said they felt it was important that the students led fundraising efforts, and they were exploring fundraising options in which the children could participate.

The winning team in 2023 fundraised through sausage sizzles, car washes, a raffle and community outreach, and talked with community leaders.

“It’s pretty special to be a national champion of anything,” Lebo said.

“The goals are for them to learn as much as possible. It’d be great to win, but more important is to meet lots of people and enjoy the whole experience.”