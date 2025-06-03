Watson congratulated all recipients as well as the Rangitīkei District Council youth team for organising the event.
“Some of them that won awards were ‘once-of-a-generation’-type people that come along so it was absolutely fitting.”
Rangitīkei Youth Council chair Cyria Lowrie said Pio was indeed “one of a kind”, who led, inspired and uplifted those around her.
“She’s the type of rangatahi [youth] that radiates excellence in everything she does, whether she’s in the classroom, on stage, in the community, church or with whānau. She brings her full heart, energy and dedication.”
Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.