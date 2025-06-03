Pio received the John Turkington Forestry Overall Youth Award and the Manukura Leadership Award.

The 18-year-old is described as a dedicated student and leader who displays excellence in arts, cultural spaces and athletics.

She is also Rangitīkei District Youth Council deputy chair.

Pio was proud to win the award as a result of her hard work throughout the years.

“It was quite overwhelming, I think I’m still processing how that went – it was very unexpected,” Pio said.

“It’s a big thing, I wasn’t really sure how to feel when it happened.”

Pio plans to study at Victoria University of Wellington next year, enrolling in animation and business degrees.

Other recipients include Te Arawa Ratana (Youth of Hope), Eva Dreliozis (Youth in the Arts), Jack Inwood (Youth in Work Development) and Poppy Priddle (Youth in Sport).

Isobel Phyn and Olivia Ward won the Rural Youth Awards for Northern and Southern Rangitīkei respectively.

Ketana Musgrove, Aaron-Lee Sime and Tseleste Tahau received the Youth Eco Warrior Award.

The 2025 John Turkington Forestry Rangitīkei Youth Awards celebrate rangatahi across the region. Photo / Rob Edwards

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson, a member of the judging panel, was impressed with the level of talent in the district.

“The standard and applications and nominations blew my mind,” Watson said.

“There were people competing on the national stage from our district that we were not fully aware of.”

He said Pio was an “absolute standout” who could have won in more categories.

Watson congratulated all recipients as well as the Rangitīkei District Council youth team for organising the event.

“Some of them that won awards were ‘once-of-a-generation’-type people that come along so it was absolutely fitting.”

Rangitīkei Youth Council chair Cyria Lowrie said Pio was indeed “one of a kind”, who led, inspired and uplifted those around her.

“She’s the type of rangatahi [youth] that radiates excellence in everything she does, whether she’s in the classroom, on stage, in the community, church or with whānau. She brings her full heart, energy and dedication.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.