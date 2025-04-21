“I’m not saying Nigeria as a whole is bad, but there are systemic issues that have failed the citizens.

“Corruption is a real problem there, and when I decided to come to New Zealand, I did a lot of research and was astonished that for a country with less than 5 million people, it was really punching above its weight.”

Olawoyin had to re-take five exams in Dubai, Kenya and New Zealand to get his university degree from Nigeria to be formally recognised.

But his hard work paid off and he began working as a pharmacist at Wicksteed Pharmacy in 2017.

Now, eight years later, he is taking over as owner.

Growing up, his uncle instilled in him the importance of bringing a warm, positive attitude to every aspect of the job: “When you have that character it’s quite infectious”.

“That’s our selling point; there is pressure everywhere, everyone is under stress, the least we can do is put a smile on your face.”

Pharmacies are facing increased demand due to a shortage of rural GPs which means more patients are accessing the service for primary care.

Olawoyin sees the role of a pharmacist as going beyond just handing out prescriptions.

Olawoyin says giving patients as much time and attention as possible is important even in time-pressured scenarios. Photo / Eva de Jong

It was important to him to give each customer as much time and attention as possible to improve the quality of the care they received, even if it was just a five minute interaction.

“It’s about building a community into the pharmacy.”

His staff have been kitted out in new uniforms that each feature a unique pattern chosen by each individual to represent their personality.

For 40-year-old Olawoyin, Whanganui is a quiet and therapeutic place to live, that doesn’t have four-hour traffic jams like large international centres.

The decision to leave his home country was not an easy one, but he is enjoying raising his two young children in Whanganui.

“The landscape of Nigeria is breathtaking; I love my people and I would not hesitate to go back because that’s where I grew up.”

He is looking forward to his next chapter as owner of Wicksteed Pharmacy.

“It’s exciting but scary, you know that a lot of people are dependent on you to make sure their wages are paid each week, and as a business owner now there is more risk.

“I just want to make sure the customers are walking out smiling, that’s a mantra I live by,” he said.

