The thread took him to Whanganui High School, University of Waikato, the Australian National Academy of Music and a Fulbright scholarship in the United States.
Now he performs professionally as a soloist, chamber music partner, accompanist and as part of the Morton Trio.
“It’s never with the mindset of, well, I’m going to make money out of it and become a professional, because it’s hard to know what that looks like, especially when no one else in Whanganui is doing that,” Wooding says.
Five years into a professional career, he feels established.
“Now I think it’s time to be more selective about what I focus on and try to build something more substantial.”
This age, where artists can have a more direct relationship with the audience, is something Wooding wants to explore.
“I’m not really the 1950s concert pianist, you know, flying around playing concertos.
“My work involves a lot of people, it’s very collaborative. Even if I do a solo concert, it kind of takes a team to make that happen.”
Wooding’s ability to do this was forged by the countless opportunities afforded him in Whanganui.
“If we’re to try and get younger people to become interested, it’s about tapping into those sorts of things.”
Wooding remembers it was French music that first resonated with him, and early 20th-century music in general.
“I often found different styles of music quite inspiring for its inventiveness and – I know it’s kind of obvious – how I felt it tapped into feeling and emotion as a sensory kind of thing, and a communal kind of thing.
“It kind of pointed to a whole world that I knew was going to be bigger than what I grew up with in Springvale.”
Wooding will perform alongside flautist Hannah Darroch in their show, Home for the Winter, at the Sarjeant Gallery on Saturday.
The duo will showcase music by local legends Gillian Whitehead and Jasmine Lovell-Smith, well-known flute works by Dutilleux and Copland, and the New Zealand premiere of a new flute sonata by Australian composer Lachlan Skipworth.
What: Home for the Winter, performed by Liam Wooding and Hannah Darroch.
When: Saturday, May 17, doors open 6.30pm, performance begins 7pm.
Where: Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased from the shop at Sarjeant.org.nz, by visiting the gallery, or call 06 349 0506.
Zaryd Wilson is the editor of the Whanganui Chronicle and has been a journalist covering the lower North Island for 13 years. He joined the Chronicle as a reporter in 2014 and has been editor since 2021.