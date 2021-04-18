On losing a friend, a love, a husband

"It is only when people hear what they say that they form their thinking". Prince Philip 1921 – 2021

Sometimes I think that people like to hear the sound of their own voice, that they hold court, so to speak, to meet a need to be heard. This quote from the late Prince Philip offered me a new take on the importance of speaking and listening.

That said, my Angels say that it is unhelpful if we let other people's opinions distort our reality. It is helpful to always be true to ourselves, to be bold in pursuing our dreams and be unapologetically ourselves. Prince Philip was unapologetically himself and he supported the most famous woman in the world for the best years of his life.

To lose your best friend, the love of your life, is one of the most stressful times in our lives and especially so when it is in our latter years and we have imagined a retirement together not alone. Maybe we should not work so long in life and retire earlier to spend more time together.

To the Queen and to me, I share these words to the loves of our lives.

Thank you for your endless love that helps me through each day,

And thank you for the memories that never fade away.

You're the man I loved, and I was proud to be your wife,

And every day to celebrate in some small way, I celebrate your life.

And though it's sad to think about the way things were before,

when we're reunited, it will be forever more.

So, my friends, it is really hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.

Arohanui Shirley-Joy