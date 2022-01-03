Voyager 2021 media awards
Ohakea water scheme approved by residents but not all have signed up

3 minutes to read
A new 1 million litre tank at Sanson holds water for the Ohakea Rural Water Scheme. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell
Laurel Stowell

Ohakea residents are reasonably happy with the scheme designed to fix their contaminated water problem - but some wish it had better buy-in.

The Ohakea Rural Water Scheme is expected to start providing drinking and

