“He became the official boot repairer and would always be there to put sprigs back on.”
At the funeral, Whanganui Coastguard Unit president Mike Carson said Gibson held that position 40 years ago – “that’s how long he was involved”.
“Trevor was there from the beginning, being one of the founding members and a driving force for the unit,” he said.
“In 1998, he was honoured with life membership.”
Trevor’s passion for water safety led to several acknowledgments, including the Ministry of Transport Award for small boat safety in 1986, Exceptional Adult Tutor awards in 2000 and 2004 and a Coastguard Excellence award in 2008, Carson said.
He also received the Queen’s Service Medal for services to maritime safety, the NZ Cadet Force Long Service Medal and a Police Crest recognising 40 years of service to marine search and rescue.
“I asked him who he was calling for and he just said ‘Any b*****d who’ll listen’.”
He said everyone in the rest home turned out to farewell Trevor’s casket when he left.
“We started saying ‘Hello, hello?’ as we went and everyone just burst into laughter.”
Trevor Gibson leaves behind five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
