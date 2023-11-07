Bill Milbank outside the Sarjeant in 1994.

The Sarjeant Gallery team were saddened to learn of the passing of former director Bill Milbank on Saturday, November 4.

Bill was at the helm of the gallery from 1978-2006, and during his tenure, he developed facets of the gallery’s programming and collecting that remain the cornerstones of what we still do today.

During his time, the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project moved from a pipe dream to a realised design by architects Warren & Mahoney, and we were so hopeful that Bill would be with us in 2024 to celebrate the re-opening of the gallery he had dedicated his life to.

Bill’s directorship was marked by a remarkable support of artists, many of whom began their public gallery exhibiting careers at the Sarjeant and have since gone on to become Aotearoa’s leading artists - Philip Trusttum, Gretchen Albrecht, Mervyn Williams, Andrew Drummond, Laurence Aberhart, Anne Noble and Peter Peryer are but a few in that field.

As well as having a good eye, Bill knew when to let an artist drive a project and when he needed to fold support around them. He was also well ahead of his time in including contemporary Māori practices in the gallery’s programme, with the Sarjeant staging some landmark exhibitions through the 1980s and 1990s.

He was also responsible for forming a strong relationship with the family of painter Edith Collier, and it is because of him that we are permanent custodians of Collier’s work.

Bill had strong networks with other institutions and was a significant figure in national sector bodies. He was also a driving force in getting New Zealand art abroad with international touring exhibitions.

After his time as director came to an end, Bill established the W. H. Milbank Gallery and, until his declining health forced the closure of the gallery, he remained dedicated to his stable of artists, particularly his long-time friend Philip Trusttum.

His gallery was part of Whanganui’s arts community’s ecology, and many local artists were encouraged and supported by him. In 2005, he was awarded a QSO in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his community service.

The list of Bill’s achievements is long, but we thank him for his legacy, commitment to the Sarjeant, Whanganui and for his unwavering belief in the power of art to change people’s lives and the way they see the world — our deepest sympathies to Raewyne, Bill’s wife, our former colleague and friend. Your care of Bill over the last couple of years has been nothing short of extraordinary.

To Bill’s three children, three stepchildren and his wider extended family and friends, we are so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace, dear Bill - you’ll always be with us, stitched into the stone, present in the dome and in the bays of the wings.

A private family farewell has been held and a memorial service will be held at the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui when it re-opens in 2024.

Greg Donson – Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager.