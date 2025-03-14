“We are generally one of the NZDF medical assets that would arrive – often by C-130 aircraft – to bring disaster relief supplies and then we’d be able to set up a capability to provide emergency medical care awaiting evacuation.

“We do this in support of all of government agencies when New Zealand is asked to help out our Pacific neighbours so when we are deployed in real life it is not the first time they’ve done this or they have been faced with a situation.”

Visser said the exercise was primarily focusing on disaster relief for the country’s Pacific Island neighbours as they are still in the season of cyclones and natural events.

He also said that it is likely for New Zealand to experience a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief event over the next 12 months.

“Certainly with climate change and more extreme weather events, it is one of the main reasons we are so focused on practising for these scenarios.

“Most years we will have something, whether it is an extreme weather event or an earthquake.”

Senior Air Force aviation medical officer Rob Visser said disaster relief would likely be needed in New Zealand over the next 12 months. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Visser said New Zealand must prepare for natural disasters. Although the Defence Force is there to help, it cannot always be the solution to every problem.

“Follow the Civil Defence advice, listen to the advice from authorities on the radios, follow notifications on your phone.

“I think everyone needs to be prepared for natural disasters and have a supply in our own homes to look after ourselves.”

Visser referenced supplies such as food and water, medication - especially if the individual suffers from chronic health problems - and first aid kits as crucial precautionary actions to take.

The exercise was primarily involved Air Force medics but navy and army personnel also took part. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

The medics at Santoft Forest were undertaking a scenario where a severe weather event has happened in a Pacific Island - something the NZDF has placed significant importance on in the last decade.

Visser said there had been clear direction from the Government around supporting Pacific partners, as well as a focus on being able to work closely with allies in the South Pacific.

“The intent is that we are not only operable within our own services but also with civilian agencies and coalition partner countries who work alongside us in disaster relief operations.”

He said a major focus has been on building on interoperability.

“This is primarily an Air Force medic exercise but we have Navy and Army personnel here as part of the activity, we all work to the same doctrines and same game plan for approaching these things.”