“We are generally one of the NZDF medical assets that would arrive – often by C-130 aircraft – to bring disaster relief supplies and then we’d be able to set up a capability to provide emergency medical care awaiting evacuation.
“We do this in support of all of government agencies when New Zealand is asked to help out our Pacific neighbours so when we are deployed in real life it is not the first time they’ve done this or they have been faced with a situation.”
Visser said the exercise was primarily focusing on disaster relief for the country’s Pacific Island neighbours as they are still in the season of cyclones and natural events.
He also said that it is likely for New Zealand to experience a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief event over the next 12 months.