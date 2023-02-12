The 2023 Master Games volleyball competitions at Jubilee Stadium. Photo / Bevan Conley

As the Downer New Zealand Masters Games was wrapping up in Whanganui on Sunday, there were final outings for competitors in netball, football and bocce, to name a few.

Games manager Heather Cox said there was a hint of regret as the closing ceremony approached.

“It has gone so well and it’s gone so fast,” Cox said.

“In some ways, it feels as if we’re just hitting our stride and now it’s almost over.”

She said the games, which commenced on Friday, February 3 with a pōwhiri at the Games Village on the Whanganui War Memorial forecourt, had been a resounding success with almost 4500 competitors at the 2023 event.

“We tried a lot of new things this year and I’m happy to say that all have proved successful.”

There were eight new disciplines added to the schedule - fencing, powerlifting, futsal, cyclocross, pickleball, Ki O Rahi, racquetball and sport stacking (also known as cup stacking or speed stacking).

“Those have all been really good and the fencing was actually a return event that had previously been part of the games but hadn’t been on the schedule in recent years,” said Cox.

Master Games netball competitions getting under way at Laird Park on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

“The organisers were so pleased with the level of participation in these games that they have already indicated they’ll be back in 2025.”

Cox said the “super-sized” tents introduced this year had proved their worth at the games village, enabling events to go ahead on the occasions when it rained during the week.

She said 1484 entrants identified themselves as first-time competitors this year.

“It was an optional question but most chose to answer and that was the number we got.”

Competitors’ ages ranged from early 20s to late 90s and Cox said there was a similar range for visitors and spectators.

“There were a lot of younger people coming to the village in the evenings to enjoy the live music and social events,” she said.

“It’s good to see them taking an interest and possibly looking at competing at the next games.”

Cox said another new initiative that proved to be a great success was the Wayver cashless payment system.

“People could load fee payments, food, drinks, and everything they needed onto a card,” she said.

“Mint Cafe was on board and they would deliver the orders that people loaded on their cards. The feedback was fantastic and everyone said how quick and easy it was, so we’ll be using it again in 2025.”

Whanganui district councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay joined the organising team as the event’s sports partner liaison this year and said it was a fantastic experience.

“I met so many people who have been involved with the Masters Games for a long time,” Chandulal-Mackay said.

“Some had been involved since 1989. That’s a lot of voluntary time they’ve given to Whanganui and it really made me appreciate their level of dedication.”

Cox said she wanted to especially thank the Bayleys Whanganui team for helping out with everything from medal ceremonies to serving drinks at the bar to handing out bags at check-in this year.

“We’ll be putting on a special barbecue for them,” she said.