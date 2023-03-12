Mild northerly conditions and a few showers feature in the Whanganui weather forecast this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Autumn may be here, but Whanganui is in for some summery temperatures this week, according to the MetService forecast.

After a wet start to the week on Monday followed by a cool overnight low, there will be warm days and some sunshine on the way.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said a front moving up the country was expected to pass through Whanganui on Monday, bringing rain and strong northwesterly winds.

“It should pass through fairly quickly and give way to lighter southwesterly winds in the afternoon,” she said.

“The southerly change will bring a cooler overnight low, expected to drop to 9C.”

A daytime high temperature of 23C is expected.

Owen said the outlook for Tuesday was much brighter - a fine day with light winds and a high of 22C was forecast, followed by an overnight low of 10C.

Wednesday’s forecast predicts a high of 23C with increasing cloud and light northwesterly winds, followed by an overnight low of 13C.

“Another new weather pattern is expected to bring more rain to the region on Thursday, and northerly winds are likely to be strong in exposed places,” Owen said.

“Whanganui should be sheltered from the worst of it, and the rain is not likely to be heavy.”

A high of 24C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 16C.

A warm day is expected for St Patrick’s Day on Friday, although there are likely to be some showers and strong northwesterly winds during the afternoon. A high of 26C is forecast, with an overnight low of 16C.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with light northwesterly winds, with a high of 25C and an overnight low of 16C.