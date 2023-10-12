Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and panel chairman Keith Smith in front of the wall of Sports Hall of Fame champions. Photo / Sport Whanganui

Nominations are being sought for the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame for the first time in four years.

Wrestling great Pat O’Connor, legendary jockey Brent Thomson and professional golfer Simon Owen were the last inductees announced in 2019.

There have been 32 Whanganui sportspeople inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was launched in 2008.

A partnership with the Whanganui District Council mayor’s office and Sport Whanganui has resulted in a relaunch this year, after a period of dormancy largely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A panel of judges has been convened to select two new inductees and panel chairman Keith Smith said the time was right to reintroduce it.

“For a city the size of Whanganui our sporting legacy is second to none in this country, and we need to continue to recognise that,” Smith said.

“Anybody can make a nomination, with nominations generally coming from a club or an individual who is associated with the nominee.

“Previous nominations, though not inducted, are also still up for consideration.”

Mayor Andrew Tripe said the Hall of Fame was an important avenue to recognise outstanding athletes and coaches who were continuing to perform on the world stage.

He said it enhanced “Whanganui’s rich sporting heritage”.

“It is important we recognise the achievements of those that reach their international sporting goals and bring credit to sport in our district.

“I am looking forward to a range of nominations being made celebrating our increasingly diverse sporting alumni.”

Nominations are open from Monday, October 16 to Friday, November 24.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Sport Whanganui website www.sportwhanganui.co.nz or a hard copy picked up from the Sport Whanganui office at Springvale Park.

A formal ceremony will be held for the inductees and invited guests in March 2024.

The current site of the Sports Hall of Fame - at Whanganui’s Cooks Gardens - is being reviewed, with a search for a new home under way.



