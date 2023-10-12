Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and panel chairman Keith Smith.

Nominations are being sought for the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame for the first time since 2019. Thirty-two outstanding Whanganui sportspeople have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was launched in 2008, according to Sport Whanganui. Wrestling great Pat O’Connor, legendary jockey Brent Thomson and professional golfer Simon Owen were the last inductees announced in 2019.

A partnership with the Whanganui District Council mayor’s office and Sport Whanganui has resulted in the relaunch of the Hall of Fame this year after a period of dormancy, largely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A panel of judges has been convened to select two new inductees, with panel chairnab Keith Smith saying the time is right to reintroduce the Sports Hall of Fame.

“For a city the size of Whanganui, our sporting legacy is second to none in this country, and we need to continue to recognise that.”

“Anybody can make a nomination, with nominations generally coming from a club or an individual who is associated with the nominee. Previous nominations, though not inducted, are also still up for consideration.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe says the Hall of Fame is an important avenue to recognise our outstanding athletes and coaches who are continuing to perform on the world stage. Furthermore, the Sports Hall of Fame enhances our rich sporting heritage.

“It is important we recognise the achievements of those that reach their international sporting goals and bring credit to sport in our district. I am looking forward to a range of nominations being made celebrating our increasingly diverse sporting alumni.”

Nominations are open from Monday, October 16 to Friday, November 24. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Sport Whanganui website, www.sportwhanganui.co.nz, or a hard copy can picked up from the Sport Whanganui office at Springvale Park.

A formal ceremony will be held for the inductees and invited guests in March 2024. New inductees will be recognised with a photo and citation, which will be displayed alongside all inductees to the Sports Hall of Fame.

The current site of the Sports Hall of Fame at Whanganui’s Cooks Gardens is being reviewed, with a search for a new home under way.