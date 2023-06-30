Noble Savage, from Whanganui.

It’s come around again - the first Friday of the month – when many from Whanganui’s musical community gather at the Musicians Club Hall on Drews Ave to celebrate how we connect with each other around live music.

The evening’s entertainment kicks off at 7 pm with an open mic. Musicians of all persuasions are invited to put themselves forward and perform the music they have been working on.

The famous stage at the club has welcomed so many, and the audiences are consistently appreciative of their efforts.

There is usually a featured artist or band that comes from outside the town. This month, the featured band is Noble Savage from Whanganui, and their message conveys a lot of what the club strives to achieve:

Noble Savage first came together in 2021 for a gig at Wellington’s Rogue & Vagabond; however, its roots go much deeper and whakapapa back to a wider collective of musicians who have gathered regularly at the Whanganui Musician’s Club for many, many years.

Noble Savage is about coming together to tautoko and support one another, cultivate and share our creativity, grow as individuals and as a collective, and bring that wairua with us into our lives and into the lives of our wider whānau and our communities.

And their music, as described by one of their followers, is “an IPA-soaked sonic korowai woven together with heaving basslines, glorious vocal layers, soupy electric pianos, machine-gun gats, killa-dilla drums. Here for a night of soul, funk, hip-hop, and reggae, all mashed up Whanganui-awa-city-style”.

■Friday, July 7, from 7pm, Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave. General Admission $15, members $10, and memberships are available at the door.



