Last Summer Kai Iwi beach was considered safe for swimming 73 per cent of the time. Photo / Supplied

With Summer around the corner, Kai Iwi beach has a no-swim status after high levels of bacteria have been detected in the water.

Horizons Regional Council’s swim spot monitoring results showed it is not suitable for swimming or collecting kai following the recent heavy rainfall across the region.

Interactive maps on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website show each of the swim spots tagged by a red, amber or green location maker to indicate that week’s bacteria results and whether it is safe to swim based on the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

Horizons science manager Elizabeth Daly said high levels of Enterococci were detected at Kai Iwi beach this week which resulted in the no swimming status.

Enterococci is a naturally occurring bacteria found in the gut of humans and animals and at high levels indicates a health risk to people when swimming or participating in other water-related activities.

The bacteria can cause many infections including urinary tract infections, endocarditis, bacteremia, and wound infections.

“If the coastal swim spots council monitors for contact recreation returns a result greater than 280 Enterococci per 100mL the swim spot is resampled within 24 hours following Ministry of Health guidelines.”

In addition to Enterococci at coastal sites, the Horizons science team monitors for potentially toxic algae (Cyanobacteria) and E.coli at freshwater sites such as rivers and lakes.

E.coli at freshwater sites and Enterococci at coastal sites can increase significantly with high rainfall as contaminants from urban and rural settings wash into waterways.

The level of bacteria present is what determines the grading for swim spots.

Waitārere Beach also showed high levels of Enterococci this week.

Other sites with a no-swim status are the Whanganui River, including Mosquito Point.

Daly said last season beach sites were considered safe for swimming between 73 per cent and 92 per cent of the time, with Kai Iwi beach being 73 per cent of the time.

“The region has experienced a decent amount of rain over the past week, so although it might be a beautiful day at your swim spot, it is important to remember that a location at the bottom of the catchment can be affected by rainfall upstream.

“It’s really important to always check the water is clear before getting in.”

She said this took some time depending on forecasted weather and river conditions.

Daly said it was important the public continued to review the LAWA website www.lawa.org.nz for the most up-to-date results and suitability for swimming at all sites.

As of midday on Sunday the Kai Iwi swim spots were still tagged unswimmable as well as at Mosquito Point and at the Turakina River Mouth.

Waitārere and Kai iwi beaches are two of approximately 80 swim spots Horizons monitors across the region on a weekly basis for water quality and two of 10 beach sites,” Daly said.

“LAWA holds swim spot information for the whole of New Zealand, so even if you are heading away you can still use the website to check results or find swim spots.

“It is important to note, however, that even if LAWA is showing a swim spot is suitable for swimming you should still check the water when you get there.”

She said to see if the water was clear, meaning it was possible to see into the water.

“Check there is no debris such as rocks and branches, be cautious of how fast-flowing and unpredictable water can be, and always actively supervise children.

“If the water smells odd or is a strange colour it should be avoided. In general, do not go swimming within three days of heavy or prolonged rainfall and if you do get sick after swimming in any lakes, rivers or beaches contact your doctor for advice.”