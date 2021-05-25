No roof for the Whanganui Velodrome - councillors divided

The Whanganui Velodrome track will be repaired but councillors voted against roofing it. Photo / Bevan Conley

Roofing the Whanganui Velodrome is off the table after councillors voted not to proceed with the Whanganui District Council's long term plan proposal.

Six councillors voted in favour of the project and six voted against while councillor Hadleigh Reid chose to abstain.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said that standing orders rules dictated that an equally divided vote meant the motion was lost.

McDouall declined to use his casting vote, explaining that he had previously agreed that he would not use it.

Reid said his reason for abstaining was about prioritisation in the council budget.

He said the council's budget of $4.2 million for housing did not compare favourably to the $20m budgeted for the velodrome project.

Councillor Kate Joblin introduced a motion that the council budget $2.5m over the next two years to repair and maintain the velodrome's wooden track.

The motion was questioned by councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay, who asked whether it could be included in the long term plan as the public had not been consulted.

Opinion was sought from legal counsel Rob Goldsbury, who said it was acceptable for the council to add the amount to the budget.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan, who has championed the velodrome development throughout multiple terms on the council, said it was very disappointing to see the project abandoned when it seemed a solution was in sight.